JOB ALERT: Want to join our team? Iconic Media Group is hiring a Digital Director

Relentless digital media drive. Is that one of your career strengths? If so, now is the perfect time to join Iconic Media Group as Digital Director – because our digital drive is a match for yours.

Digital Director - Iconic Media Group - Flexible location - Attractive salary package

About us

As Ireland’s biggest local digital and newspaper publisher, Iconic Media Group has a vast presence across the country. Every week, our websites are accessed by 4 million unique users, while our newspapers reach a further 400,000 readers. Our rapidly developing, digital led product portfolio now includes 23 local news websites, social channels and 20 weekly newspapers.

About the role

Joining our senior management team in an influential Group-wide role, you’ll lead our determined pursuit of ever-greater digital emphasis, scope and success. Your brief will cover all of Iconic’s digital portfolio. You need the desire to fulfil your dream of bringing news, 24/7, to communities across Ireland - Limerick, Tipperary, Clare, Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Longford, Leitrim, Louth and Donegal.

You’ll shape digital strategy, identify opportunities, lead and inspire teams across our portfolio of platforms and sites – and continue our digital transformation. In doing so, you’ll be influencing the changing face of news media, securing our future as a business, and finding new and exciting ways to grow our audience while continuing to provide communities with the best local news, sport, features and opinion.

About you

To make the most of this hugely challenging and rewarding opportunity, we’ll expect you to have a strong track record in the digital media world and a proven commercial outlook. For the right candidate, choice of location may be flexible since this role spans the whole Group.

Please send your CV and any samples of your work to Brian Keyes, Editorial Director, Iconic Media Group at brian.keyes@iconicmedia.ie

Closing date for applications is Friday, September 16, 2022.