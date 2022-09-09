JOBS ALERT: Killaree Lighting Services are recruiting

Killaree Lighting services is a public lighting company based in Kilkenny city and due to the recent success of being awarded the Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project for the Eastern Region which will see 9 local authorities and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) invest €50 million in upgrading their public lighting to LED technology we have many positions available within this fast growing company.

We are looking for candidates with an extremely good work ethic and who are highly organised.

We are looking for candidates for the following positions:

Senior Quantity Surveyors

• Degree in Quantity Surveying with some post graduate experience

• Must be very organized and have excellent time management skills.

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

• Ability to work independently and with cross-functional teams.

• Proficient across the full MS Office suite

• Strong attention to detail

• Strong team player with the ability to work independently as needs arise

• Experience in, or understanding of construction would be a distinct advantage

Junior Quantity Surveyors

• Liaising with and reporting to the Senior Surveyor.

• Assist in procurement of subcontract & supplier packages, issuing tender inquiries and compiling tender comparatives for projects and advise of any concerns or value engineering detail as appropriate.

• Assist the Intermediate/Senior Quantity Surveyor in monitoring all ongoing commercial aspects during the course of the project.

• Ensure compliance with Contract Programme /Schedule and provide weekly reports to construction team on planned versus actual progress.

• Assist in the process of Sub-contractor re-measurement, on a project basis.

• Assist the Intermediate/Senior Quantity Surveyor in the compilation of cost reports & projecting.

Health & Safety Manager

• Provide advice, support, and guidance across the organisation on all matters of legal compliance regarding EHS Management.

• Implementation of current policies and procedures and meeting the requirements of applicable legislation in relation to EHS.

• Work with staff and contractors at all levels providing practical, hands-on support, PPE, and training, including toolbox talks, to ensure safe practices are being used to achieve daily tasks.

• Review of company documentation.

• Manage sub-contractors with relation to HSQE requirements.

• Play and active role in maintaining and continuously improving all aspects of the EHS management systems (ISO Standards).

• Maintain detailed and accurate reports.

• Review and develop RAMS as required.

• Provide/organise training on a variety of EHS topics including Safe Pass, CSCS Cards, manual handling abrasive wheel training etc.

• Carrying out EHS inspections, producing risk assessments, auditing, investigating, recording, and reporting accidents, incidents and near-misses promptly, ensuring any corrective actions are implemented without delay.

• Ensure all employees are following procedure and work according to RAMS.

• Ensure all paperwork’s for various jobs are completed correctly daily.

• Maintain complete data on accidents, incidents and dangerous occurrences and investigate, as necessary.

• Provide support to other departments on EHS aspects of current and new projects.

Junior Health & Safety Officer

• Assist the Health and Safety Manger in day to day tasks

• Comfortable with writing Safety statements for Tenders

• Maintain detailed and accurate reports

• Assist in the implementation of current health and safety guidelines

• Attend site meeting and complete audits on sites Fully Qualified Electricians

• Installation and electrical maintenance in the lighting industry.

• Electrical maintenance and fault finding.

• Document daily activities.

• Experience in Public Lighting is a preference but not essential

Groundworkers/General Operatives

• To carry out all required general operative duties

• To conduct your duties in accordance with company standard operating procedures (SOPs)

• To communicate any issues that arise to the Operations Manager/ Supervisor immediately

• To be flexible to carry out other duties as may be requested of your manager from time to time

• To carry out checks, inspections and audits as directed

• To report for work in a timely manner and to conduct work as scheduled to company and customer satisfaction

• To conduct all duties in a constructive, efficient, and productive manner at all time

Truck Drivers

• Delivering and Collecting materials for staff on site

• Ensuring the safety of the team members & public at all times.

• Assisting other team members when needed.

• A professional, courteous manner on public roads & on customers’ premises.

• Complying with Health & Safety policies.

• Complying with road traffic legislation & RSA guidelines.

• Must hold a C license

• Salary for all positions are negotiable based on experience

Working hours are Monday to Friday and can vary between 8am-6pm depending on the position. Company Pension is offered after 1 year service. Weekend work may be available | Other benefits can be discussed at interview stage

Apply with CV’s to klsjobs@klightings.com

*Sponsored Content