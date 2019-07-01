MATCH REPORT: Louth retain Leinster LGFA JFC title after defeating Carlow

Lauren Boyle shot the lights out as Louth retained their Leinster LGFA JFC title at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday afternoon.

The 19-year-old struck for 1-7, all of which came from open play, as Darren Bishop's charges put the disappointment of their Division Four semi-final defeat to Antrim firmly behind them.

The Cooley star his 1-6 before the turnaround, including the opening three points inside 80 seconds, as the Reds swiftly settled into their groove, with the Byrne sisters, Aoife and Eimear, providing a constant supply from midfield.

Playing with the aid of a stiff breeze, Carlow began the second period well, until a penalty conversion from Louth captain Kate Flood deflated the Barrowsiders, after Carr had been fouled.

Clíodna Ní Shé was the main provider of scores for Carlow, but the gap continued to grow with Boyle and strike partner Flood registering to force the Wee County 2-13 to seven clear early in the final quarter.

And though they wouldn't convert again, with the locals firing four points in succession, the outcome was never in doubt.

Louth: Una Pearson; Eilis Hand, Sarah Quinn, Shannen McLaughlin; Áine Breen, Michelle McMahon (0-1), Deirbhile Osborne; Eimear Byrne, Aoife Byrne; Rebecca Carr (0-1), Susan Byrne, Aoife Russell; Lauren Boyle (1-7), Kate Flood (1-3, 1-0 pen & 0-2 frees), Niamh Rice (0-1)

Subs: Sinead Woods for Rice (38), Jennifer McGuinness for Susan Byrne (48), Gráinne Murray for Osborne (52), Ceire Nolan for McMahon (53), Emily Norton for Carr (59)

Carlow: Nicole Hanley; Nuala Mohan, Breege Nolan, Anne Roche; Maria Kinsella, Oonagh Fitzpatrick, Ciara Mullins; Edel Hayden, Kerrel Clarke; Ellen Atkinson, Róisín Byrne (0-1), Niamh Forde; Rachel Sawyer (0-1), Clíodna Ní Shé (0-7, frees), Sarah Doyle

Subs: Leah Mullins for Kinsella (20), Amy Dooley (0-1) for Mohan (HT), Antionette Downey for Fitzpatrick (44), Niamh Kelly for Doyle (48), Aoife Hayden for Kerrel Clarke (53)

Referee: Finbarr Shanahan (Dublin)