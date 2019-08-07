Carlow's Paud O'Dwyer will be the standby referee for the All-Ireland senior hurling final

Carlow’s Paud O’Dwyer will be the standby referee and a linesman on August 18 when Kilkenny clash with Tipperary in the All Ireland senior hurling final.

While Ballinkillen's Pat Murphy takes charge of the minor decider between Kilkenny and Galway.

Wexford's James Owens is to take charge of his third All-Ireland senior hurling championship final after the highly respected Wexford official refereed the decider between the Cats and Galway in 2015. He also was in charge of last year's final.

A member of the Askamore club, he has also refereed the All-Ireland Minor Final in 2007, All-Ireland Under 21 final in 2008 and the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Final in 2015.

In this year’s Hurling Championship, James has refereed the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final between Cork and Kilkenny and two Munster championship games between Clare v Limerick and Waterford v Clare.

The other linesman is Johnny Murphy and the sideline official will be Liam Gordon.