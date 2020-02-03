Fourteen man Carlow suffer heavy defeat at the hands of near neighbours Kilkenny

Carlow had a man sent off early on and that more or less knocked the stuffing out of them when they fell to a heavy defeat against Kilkenny in this Division IB game in the National Hurling League in Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday.

Defender Michael Malone received the ultimate sanction following a crude tackle on Huw Lawlor in the eight minute. Carlow were already in a bit of trouble.

They were 0-5 to no score behind, Alan Murphy (2) and goalie Eoin Murphy having landed scores from frees, which were added to by efforts from Ger Aylward and Bill Sheehan.

The Cats roared on, James Maher shooting a fine goal in the 11th minute (1-5 to 0-1) as they worked their way towards a 1-12 to 0-5 half-time lead.

Kilkenny has an easy control on the game after the change. When Richie Hogan lashed home 1-2 between the 52nd and 55th minutes to extend the gap to 3-16 to 0-7 it was all over.

Kilkenny finished with 14 men too after Niall Brassil pulled up with a hamstring strain. They had their five subs committed at the time.

SCORERS: Kilkenny - A. Murphy (0-8, frees); R. Hogan (1-3); J. Maher (1-2); G. Aylward (1-1); W. Walsh, N. Brassil (0-2 each); E. Murphy (0-1, free); A. Nolan, B. Sheehan (0-1 each). Carlow - M. Kavanagh (0-6, five frees); C. Nolan, T. Joyce, E. Byrne (0-1 each).

Kilkenny - E. Murphy; C. Wallace, H. Lawlor, C. Delaney; M. Cody, P. Deegan, M. Carey; M. Keoghan, A. Murphy; B. Ryan, W. Walsh, J. Maher; B. Sheehan, R. Hogan, G. Aylward. Subs - N. Brassil for Keoghan ht; C. Fogarty for M. Carey ht; A. Nolan for Aylward 46th min; T. Kenny for M. Cody 50th min; T. O’Dwyer for B. Ryan 61st min.

Carlow - D. Jordan; R. Smithers, P. Doyle, M. Doyle; M. Malone, D. English, A. Corcoran; S. Whelan, R. Coady; JM Nolan, M. Kavanagh, K. McDonald; J. Nolan, P. Coady, C. Nolan. Subs - D. Byrne for A. Corcoran 40th min; A. Amond for S. Whelan 49th min; T. Joyce for P. Coady 52nd min; E. Byrne for J. Nolan 55th min; C. Tracey for C. Nolan 65th min.

Referee - C. McAllister (Cork).