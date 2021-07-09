Croke Park to play host to increased attendance for Leinster Hurling final and Football semi-finals

Croke Park to play host to increased attendance for Leinster SHC Final between Kilkenny and Dublin

Supporters in the Hogan Stand during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kilkenny and Wexford at Croke Park .

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Croke Park will welcome up to 18,000 spectators for the Leinster Senior Hurling Final on Saturday week after Minister of State for Sport, the Gaeltacht & Defence Jack Chambers announced the news on Thursday evening.

The Kilkenny and Dublin clash as well as the Joe McDonagh Cup Final curtain raiser will be joined by the following days Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-finals in welcoming bigger crowds to GAA HQ.

The Munster Hurling Final involving Tipperary and Limerick on July 18 also has an increase with 7,000 supporters permitted to travel to Leeside for the first hurling provincial decider in the redeveloped Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

The changes above continue the trialing of crowds in a safe manner as the GAA looks to ramp up the amount of spectators attending games around the country.

