Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Carlow footballer leading race for the LGFA Golden Boot award

Carlow footballer leading race for the LGFA Golden Boot award

Reporter:

Reporter

A Carlow footballer has given herself a chance of claiming the ZuCar Golden Boot award this weekend.

The ZuCar Golden Boot is an inaugural competition that charts the highest scorers across the senior, intermediate and junior grades and depending on results elsewhere, and a Bennekerry/Tinryland player could come out on top as the highest scorer.

Carlow's Clíodhna Ní Shé has scored an incredible tally of 9-19 in five games this season, just ahead of Marie Kealy of Wicklow 0-35 and Sarah Dillon of Westmeath on 4-17.

The Ladies Gaelic football season reaches its climax this weekend with the Senior, Intermediate, and Junior All-Ireland deciders taking place on Sunday in Croke Park.

Man due to appear in court in connection with Carlow double stabbing

A man is due to appear before the court later this morning in connection with Sunday’s double stabbing in Carlow.

Man arrested in Carlow in connection with fatal Meath shooting

Garda investigation

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media