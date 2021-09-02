Carlow footballer leading race for the LGFA Golden Boot award

A Carlow footballer has given herself a chance of claiming the ZuCar Golden Boot award this weekend.
The ZuCar Golden Boot is an inaugural competition that charts the highest scorers across the senior, intermediate and junior grades and depending on results elsewhere, and a Bennekerry/Tinryland player could come out on top as the highest scorer.
Carlow's Clíodhna Ní Shé has scored an incredible tally of 9-19 in five games this season, just ahead of Marie Kealy of Wicklow 0-35 and Sarah Dillon of Westmeath on 4-17.
The Ladies Gaelic football season reaches its climax this weekend with the Senior, Intermediate, and Junior All-Ireland deciders taking place on Sunday in Croke Park.
Man due to appear in court in connection with Carlow double stabbing
A man is due to appear before the court later this morning in connection with Sunday’s double stabbing in Carlow.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.