WATCH: Hurling makes the headlines in Finland with first-ever match debuting on national TV

The GAA have broken more new ground abroad playing the first ever game of hurling in Finland last Saturday.
The game was part of Helsinki's inaugural 'GAA Festival' - a day celebrating Irish sports and culture - and to mark the Harps' 10th anniversary.
A mini-sevens tournament was held by Helsinki Harps with a hurling match featuring players from the club serving as the centre-piece of the festival.
Organisers of the event said it was a significant landmark to reach in the midst of the pandemic, with gatherings limited through the pandemic and training infrequent, Harps officials say that retaining the enthusiasm for their native sports was a key goal.
Founded in the spring of 2011 by a group of Irish people, Helsinki Harps were the first Finnish Gaelic football club, and since then, membership has increased greatly with players from Ireland, Finland, Australia, Vietnam, USA and Turkey all participating.
The breakthrough is further good news for all involved with Nordic and European Gaelic Games and was particularly intriguing for the national media who had a very interesting take on the sport. (see video below)
We made the Sunday evening news in Finland yesterday. pic.twitter.com/MxIzb0fXnl— Helsinki Harps GAA (@HelsinkiHarps) August 30, 2021
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.