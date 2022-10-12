Irish snooker player Ken Doherty to play exhibition in Carlow today

Former world number two snooker player Ken Doherty will be in Carlow today (Wednesday, October 12). PIC: Sportsfile
Former world number two snooker player Ken Doherty will be in Carlow today, Wednesday, to be presented with a Hall of Fame award at Snooker & Billiards Ireland (SBI) and mark the grand opening of their new headquarters, academy and centre of excellence in Carlow.
The Dubliner will play some exhibition frames before he will speak about his career including his 1997 world title success.
Tickets are still available on ticketstop.ie and will cost €20. Doors open at 6pm.
