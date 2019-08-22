Met Éireann predicts 25C scorcher for the weekend and the Carlow weatherman agrees

Our weather looks set to brighten up as we head towards the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Things are looking up with the national forecaster saying Friday will be a warm day and that it will stay dry in most areas with spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures 18 to 23 or 24 degrees, warmest inland. Southerly breezes will be light to moderate.

"It looks like the warm weather will continue this weekend with sunny spells and just light variable breezes. There is a chance of a few showers, but many areas will stay dry. Highest temperatures will be between 19 and 24 degrees," their latest forecast suggests.

There is a good chance that it will stay warm early next week as well.

And www.carlowweather.com forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, seems to agree: