Latest forecast for Storm Lorenzo from Met Éireann as it approaches Ireland

Storm Lorenzo will begin to hit Ireland from Thursday morning and its impact will be felt right through to Friday bringing heavy rain, 130km per hour winds, high seas and even thunderstorms, according to Met Éireann's latest forecast.

In her forecast after the RTÉ news on Wednesday, meteorologist Michelle Dillon said Hurricane Lorenzo has passed the Azores and has transitioned into an extratropical storm which will make landfall on Ireland's west coast on Thursday.

"It is now rapidly approaching Europe and ourselves. We'll feel the effects of that from Thursday morning easing on Friday," she said.

The forecaster said a number of warnings would come into effect for Lorenzo from Thursday morning and stay valid until Friday morning.

She said a yellow wind warning would be in place for the entire country while an orange alert applies to western counties.

"Within that timeframe, the winds are going to get much stronger and more severe especially along the west coast with storm surges as well. Gusts of up to 130 km per hour expected," she said.

Ms Dillon said rain will spread northwards through the day until evening time when there will be a break but more heavy rain will follow as they of the storm passes over the country from 10pm. She warned of heavy rain with up to 50mm expected. She warned of flooding and falling trees.

The storm which has come from the South East of Ireland was a hurricane which was unprecedented in scale. Weather forecasters say the cold north Atlantic water has diminished its potency.

Met Éireann's says thunderstorms are possible in places overnight Thursday as the storm barrels across Ireland.