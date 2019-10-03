Carlow people! Quick household checklist of things to do during Storm Lorenzo

Stormy weather checklist

- Monitor Met Éireann forecasts for your area, as well as your local authority website

- Keep your Eircode to hand

- Have your ESB Meter Point Reference Number if there is a power cut

- Know where to switch off electricity, gas and water

- Be aware of hazardous driving conditions check vehicle tyres and turn lights on

- Avoid driving in floods

- Be vigilant near bridges and rivers

- Be careful of live electricity wires near fallen trees

- Extra caution needed at coasts, rivers and lakes

- Charge phones, power banks, and check batteries in torches

- Don't use candles

- Check for any loose roof tiles

- Secure or store loose items in gardens

- Clear gutter and drain debris

- Check on neighbours or family