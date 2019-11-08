'Cold and showery regime' to continue into next week, according to Met Éireann forecast

Our cold and showery weather looks set to continue into the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

There will be a cold, crisp and frosty start to Friday with pockets of fog gradually lifting. Staying dry with spells of sunshine and light breezes. However, temperatures will stay below normal with afternoon highs of 5 to 9 degrees.

Friday night will be dry and cold early in the night with some frost. Temperatures will increase overnight as southerly winds freshen and outbreaks of rain spread to Atlantic coastal counties.

Rain will then extend eastwards across the country during the night, turning heavy and persistent. Minimum temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees, occurring early in the night.

Cloudy and rather wet to start the day on Saturday with outbreaks of rain.

The rain will clear eastwards during the morning with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers following on behind.

Maximum temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in fresh westerly breezes. Cold on Saturday night with showers becoming confined to coastal districts. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in moderate northwest breezes.

It looks set to be predominantly dry on Sunday with sunny spells but showers will affect eastern counties of Ulster and Leinster. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate northeast winds. Sunday night will begin dry with some early frost but a spell of rain will spread from the Atlantic later in the night. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees.

It looks set to be a wet start to the new week with outbreaks of rain on Monday morning. However, brighter weather with scattered showers will follow from the west during the day.

Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in brisk westerly winds. Breezy overnight with scattered showers, some of hail in the northwest. Minimum temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees.

Current indications suggest the cold and showery regime will continue on Tuesday with a mix of sunshine and showers with brisk west to northwest winds.