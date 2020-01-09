Forecaster issues multiple warnings for wind and ice with temperatures to plummet

Weather forecaster Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel has issued a number of warnings for the coming days.

According to him, multiple weather advisories and warnings are required between now and Saturday due to a very mobile weather pattern.

"After a dry, quiet day [on Thursday] for most, clear skies on Thursday night will allow temperatures to drop to -1 or -2 degrees Celsius with a widespread sharp to severe ground frost.

"Damp untreated surfaces will quickly freeze over after dark, leading to a risk of dangerous driving conditions. The risk persists through Friday morning also," Cathal said.

He added: "Finally, through the early hours of Saturday morning and up until the early afternoon an approaching low pressure system and associated cold front will result in a tightening of the isobars across Ireland, leading to a spell of west and windy weather.

"Winds will gust to between 100-115 km/h in Atlantic coastal counties, and up to 100 km/h elsewhere."