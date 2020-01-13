Carlow people! Storm Brendan may pose 'threat to life' warns Met Éireann

Stay safe!

Storm Brendan poses 'threat to life' warns Met Eireann

Storm Brendan may pose a threat to life as it hits Ireland.

Status Orange Weather Warnings are in force for all counties with a Status Red in marine areas. 

Met Éireann has warned that Status Orange conditions may pose a threat to life and property with dangerous driving conditions and a risk of falling trees. The forecaster is also advising the public to avoid coastal areas if possible.