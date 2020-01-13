Carlow people! Storm Brendan may pose 'threat to life' warns Met Éireann
Stay safe!
Storm Brendan poses 'threat to life' warns Met Eireann
Storm Brendan may pose a threat to life as it hits Ireland.
Status Orange Weather Warnings are in force for all counties with a Status Red in marine areas.
Met Éireann has warned that Status Orange conditions may pose a threat to life and property with dangerous driving conditions and a risk of falling trees. The forecaster is also advising the public to avoid coastal areas if possible.
#StormBrendan Status Orange warnings are in force for all counties & Status Red in marine areas.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 12, 2020
Status Orange conditions may pose a threat to life & property.
Dangerous driving conditions, risk of falling trees.
Avoid coastal areas if possible. pic.twitter.com/XID9OK8rqb
