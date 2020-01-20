'Frosy every night,' weather forecast for the coming week from Met Éireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Éireann is for high pressure to dominate for much of the week with frost expected at night.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday is for it to be rather cloudy in many areas especially in northern and northwestern counties where there will be some light rain or drizzle at times but dry periods as well.

Mainly dry elsewhere but there may be a little drizzle in places. Afternoon highs of 6 to 9 or possibly 10 degrees Celsius generally but 10 or 11 degrees in parts of the north and northwest.

Further patchy light rain drizzle or fog on Tuesday night with temperatures between 4 and 8 degrees in many areas, however there could be clear periods in parts of the east and south with temperatures falling to 1 or 2 and a slight frost.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday is for it to be rather cloudy. Many places will be dry but there will still be a little patchy drizzle or fog in places. Winds very light and afternoon highs of 7 to 10 degrees.

For many it will be rather cold and cloudy on Wednesday night with frost developing where cloud breaks, most likely in parts of the east and northeast.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here.

The current weather forecast for Thursday and Friday is for the weather to be cold but mainly dry with a good deal of cloud but some sunny breaks at times also.

Afternoon temperatures of 6 to 8 or possibly 9 degrees in light breezes. Slight or sharp frost at night where cloud breaks develop.

According to Met Éireann, there are indications of more unsettled mobile Atlantic type weather setting in over next weekend bringing some wet and possibly windy spells.