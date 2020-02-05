She's coming! Storm Ciara officially in Met Éireann forecast for 'disturbed' weather

Met Éireann has given an update on Storm Ciara as the 'disturbed' weather system tracks towards Ireland this weekend.

The national forecaster predict "wet and windy weather this weekend with winds potentially reaching storm force on Sunday at the coasts."

Thursday will be frosty at first, clearing to a give a dry day with sunny spells. Afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in freshening southeasterly breezes.

"Thursday night will be mainly dry with increasing cloud and wind keeping temperatures above freezing. Overnight lowest temperatures typically 2 to 6 degrees. Some patchy rain is likely on west or south coasts before Friday morning.

"Friday will be cloudy and breezy. It will be mainly dry at first with just scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle during the morning. A spell of more persistent and at times heavy rain will move into the south and west in the afternoon, becoming widespread in the evening.

"Afternoon temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in fresh and gusty southerly winds. The heavy rain will clear early Friday night and it will turn cold with temperatures falling to between zero and plus 3 degrees with a slight or sharp frost in places.

"After a mostly dry start on Saturday morning, heavy rain and strong winds will move eastwards over the country bringing a risk of very strong squally winds for a time in the afternoon. The rain will clear to showers in the evening. Cold and largely dry for overnight with frost in places. Another spell of rain and strengthening south to southwest winds overnight will be in western areas later in the night.

"Current indications suggest a very strong and squally southwest wind will develop on Sunday along with heavy rain as Storm Ciara moves eastwards to the north of the country. The rain will clear to showers and squally westerly winds later in the day," Met Eireann has said.

"The unsettled weather with strong winds and potentially stormy conditions along with high seas currently look set to continue into the early days of next week, with cold weather prevailing. There will be spells of heavy rain or showers turning wintry at times."