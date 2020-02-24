Snow, thunder and frost in Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Éireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week is for it to be very cold and unsettled for the rest of the week, with occasional showers or longer spells of rain and some wintry precipitation of sleet and snow at times, especially in Ulster and Connacht.

Some dry, bright intervals also with frost at night.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday is for outbreaks of rain and any lingering sleet or snow in Ulster to clear in the morning.

It will brighten up in the afternoon with sunny spells developing along with scattered showers in the west and north. Maximum afternoon temperatures of just 5 to 8 degrees.

A blustery day, with fresh to strong and gusty southwest to west winds, veering west to northwest with gales at times along coasts.

Very cold on Monday night with clear spells and scattered showers, the showers most frequent across the western half of the country, with some hail, sleet and snow showers, especially in Ulster and Connacht.

Minimum temperatures 0 to 2 degrees, with a risk of frost, especially in places sheltered from a moderate to fresh westerly wind.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday is for it to be very cold, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some of them falling as hail, sleet and snow, especially in the north and west.

There is also a risk of thunder, particularly in Atlantic coastal counties. Maximum temperatures just 4 to 7 or 8 degrees, in mostly moderate to fresh westerly winds, strong along west and southwest coasts.

Tuesday night will be windy, with further wintry showers, most of them in the western half of the country. Minimum temperatures minus 1 to plus 2 degrees, in moderate to fresh west to northwest winds. Risk of frost and icy patches.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Éireann is for it to remain very cold, with below normal temperatures.

Maximum values only 4 to 8 degrees, A bright day, with sunny spells, but scattered showers also, some of sleet, with a continuing risk of snow showers, mainly over high ground.

Winds mostly moderate to fresh, west to northwest, decreasing light by Wednesday night.

Very cold overnight, with sharp or severe frost. Dry in many areas, but some wintry showers will occur in the west and northwest and more persistent rain will develop in southern coastal areas. Minimum minus 2 to plus 2 degrees.

According to Met Éireann, current indications suggest that it will remain very cold and unsettled for the end of the week and the weekend, with a risk of further wintry precipitation.