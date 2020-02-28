Storm Jorge forces meeting of Ireland's National Emergency group

Ireland's National Emergency Coordination Group is to meet on Friday to prepare for Storm Jorge which is set to have its most damaging impact on Ireland.

With multiple Status Orange and Yellow warnings in place, torrential rain and high winds are set to batter Ireland in what is the third Atlantic storm of February.

The Group consists of all Government departments, local authorities, Gardaí, the Army, Civil Defence, Emergency services, ESB, Irish Water and other public utilities.

The group has convened twice during the current storm season - for Lorenzo and Brendan.

In their latest commentary on Storm Jorge, Met Éireann says it is forecast to bring severe winds to western and northwestern coastal counties (orange wind warning) and less severe winds to the rest of the country (yellow wind warning) from Saturday morning into early Sunday morning.

The forecaster says spells of heavy rain associated with Storm Jorge will worsen the flooding situation across the country.