UPDATED: Ireland is now officially in a drought with no rain for the past fifteen days

Ireland is officially in a drought with no rain for the past fifteen days, it has been revealed.

According to Kilkenny Weather, whatever about the pubs, it's an official meteorological drought now with no rain for the past fifteen days.

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly of www.carlowweather.com, has said: "When I tweeted that we could see a drought over a week ago a good few raised questions but the meteorological criteria for drought has been reached now!

"Becoming more unsettled in the coming days though."