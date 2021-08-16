Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for the weather to be cloudy overall in the coming days with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly across the north and west at first, but spreading elsewhere later in the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for the day to start largely dry and bright with just a few isolated showers in parts of the west and north. Cloud will increase by the afternoon, with patchy rain and drizzle pushing into the north and northwest. It will stay mostly dry elsewhere, with the best of the limited sunshine in the south and southwest. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, coolest in the north and northwest with mostly moderate northwest breezes, fresh up along western and northern coasts.

Cloud or misty with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle sinking down from the north on Monday night, holding driest in the southeast. Humid with lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius, in a moderate west to northwest breeze.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for the day to be mostly cloudy to begin with light outbreaks of rain and drizzle, becoming largely confined to the north and northwest by the afternoon. Some sunny spells in the southeast and east later where it will feel mild into the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 or 20 degrees, in mostly moderate northwest winds; coolest for north and west coasts, where northwest winds will be fresh.

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday night with patchy rain and drizzle, mainly affecting the north and west. Some mist patches too. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees, in mostly light westerly breezes.

According to Met Eireann, it will be mostly cloudy or overcast on Wednesday with patchy light rain or drizzle and just light westerly or variable breezes. Some areas will stay dry but with limited sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees Celsius, best values once again in the southeast and east.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for the day to be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Hill and coastal fog in parts too. Some mild or warm sunshine getting through too though. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, in just light variable breezes.

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann, current indications suggest that Friday will be a wet day with showery outbreaks of rain sweeping northeastwards over the country, but it will feel fairly mild and humid with highs of 17 to 21 degrees.