Search

11 Jan 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: Dry and sunny with possible patches of frost and fog

CARLOW WEATHER: Dry and sunny with possible patches of frost and fog

This week is expected to be largely dry with some frost and fog developing by night with persistent fog in places during the day.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

This week is expected to be largely dry with some frost and fog developing by night with persistent fog in places during the day.

Tuesday morning will be dry and bright with good sunshine developing for the day. Cloudier over southern parts at first with some light rain and drizzle, clearing through the morning. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with some light winds.

Tonight will be dry with long clear spells with the chance of a light shower in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees. Frost and mist patches will form in mostly light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Tomorrow, Wednesday will be a dry day with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly or variable breezes.

Wednesday night is expected to be dry with good clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with frost forming. Light breezes will allow fog to form, becoming widespread and dense in parts, especially over the southern half of the country.

Thursday will be a cloudier day over the northwestern half of the country with the odd patch of drizzle. Dry elsewhere with good spells of sunshine though fog will be slow to clear and will persist in parts through much of the day. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Road closed in Carlow following incident

Thursday night will be colder and clearer with frost forming. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees. Light southerly or variable breezes will allow fog to develop again, becoming dense and widespread through the night.

Fog will once again be slow to clear through Friday morning and will linger for much of the day in places. Otherwise it will be a largely dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, coolest over the southern half of the country, in light southeasterly or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees. Fog will form again in light breezes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media