CARLOW WEATHER: Dry and sunny with possible patches of frost and fog

This week is expected to be largely dry with some frost and fog developing by night with persistent fog in places during the day.

Tuesday morning will be dry and bright with good sunshine developing for the day. Cloudier over southern parts at first with some light rain and drizzle, clearing through the morning. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with some light winds.

Tonight will be dry with long clear spells with the chance of a light shower in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees. Frost and mist patches will form in mostly light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Tomorrow, Wednesday will be a dry day with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly or variable breezes.

Wednesday night is expected to be dry with good clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with frost forming. Light breezes will allow fog to form, becoming widespread and dense in parts, especially over the southern half of the country.

Thursday will be a cloudier day over the northwestern half of the country with the odd patch of drizzle. Dry elsewhere with good spells of sunshine though fog will be slow to clear and will persist in parts through much of the day. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Thursday night will be colder and clearer with frost forming. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees. Light southerly or variable breezes will allow fog to develop again, becoming dense and widespread through the night.

Fog will once again be slow to clear through Friday morning and will linger for much of the day in places. Otherwise it will be a largely dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, coolest over the southern half of the country, in light southeasterly or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees. Fog will form again in light breezes.