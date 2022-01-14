CARLOW WEATHER: A mostly dry and cold weekend ahead

Some patches of rain is expected over the coming weekend but it will remain largely settled and dry.

Any mist will clear this morning and it will be a mostly dry day with some isolated patches of drizzle. It will be generally cloudy but a few sunny intervals will develop at times. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in a light southeast or variable breeze.

Tonight will be largely cloudy and dry with just occasional patches of drizzle near coasts. It will be quite cold with lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees and patches of mist and fog will develop in light southeasterly or variable breezes.

Frost, mist and fog will clear on Saturday morning and it will be quite a cloudy day with patches of light rain or drizzle, but some sunny periods will develop too. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with a light southerly breeze.

On Saturday night there will be a mix of cloud and clear spells, with patches of light rain, mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees with light westerly winds, veering northwesterly with the rain.

Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy with a few patches of light rain or drizzle and any mist or fog will be slow to clear. It will be drier and brighter in the northwest with sunny spells and these conditions will extend southeastwards through the afternoon. There will be light north to northwest winds, becoming variable in the evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Sunday night will be dry and cold with long clear spells. A few patches of mist or fog will develop in light, variable winds. There will be frost in many areas as temperatures drop to between -3 and +1 degrees.