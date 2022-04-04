CARLOW WEATHER: Wet and blustery conditions expected today
Looking unsettled with wet and blustery conditions this week, milder overall, but there is the potential for colder chillier conditions at times later in the week.
Today will be a fairly dull and blustery day overall with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle most persistent in the north of the region. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees, in mostly fresh westerly winds.
Mild and cloudy overnight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent in northern areas. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate westerly winds.
This year, victorious clubs at division two and three levels will play-off on a regional basis in early summer
Fire Services and forestry teams around the country have already been called to tackle gorse and scrub fires during March.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.