CARLOW WEATHER: Heavy downpours expected today with possible thunderstorms
A mix of sunny spells and showers this morning. The showers will turn increasingly heavy throughout the day with a possibility of thunderstorms developing, especially in the east and southeast of the province later.
Northwest winds will be mostly moderate but quite gusty in and around the heavier showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.
Early tonight, the showers will clear, becoming largely dry with long clear spells and just the possibility of the odd stray shower. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.
Pollen forecast
Low on Monday and Tuesday.
