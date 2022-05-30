CARLOW WEATHER: A cloudy and showery day expected
A mostly cloudy and showery day today, a few possibly turning heavy. Occasional sunny spells will develop later too though.
Feeling much cooler with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees, in a light to moderate northwest breeze.
Showers will become isolated early in the night with a mix of cloud and clear spells developing. Cool with lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in light northerly breezes.
Mostly cloudy & showery️ today with some heavier showers, especially across the north and east.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 30, 2022
Some late sunshine will however develop️ .
Cool with highs of 11 to 15°C, in a light to moderate northwest breeze.
More here⬇️https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/y0Ia0gYV9a
Pollen forecast
Moderate today and Tuesday.
