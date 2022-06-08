CARLOW WEATHER: A breezy day with long spells of rain expected
A breezy day today with showers or longer spells of rain. Afternoon temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with a moderate to fresh and gusty westerly wind.
Becoming mostly dry with clear spells tonight. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in a moderate west or southwest breeze, becoming light southerly for a time.
A breezy day today️ with showers or longer spells of rain️, particularly heavy in parts of Ulster & Connacht with a chance of isolated thunderstorms⛈️.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 8, 2022
Highs️ of 15 to 18 degrees with a moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds that will be strong at times along coasts. pic.twitter.com/FVahuXLRzT
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Wednesday, high on Thursday.
Ireland v Ukraine: Preview, team news, time, TV schedule and everything you need to know. PIC: Sportsfile
The general increase in cashless payments over cash transactions is viewed positively by almost two thirds of businesses nationally
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.