Lawnmower and laptop subject to latest theft in Carlow
Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a ride on lawn mower from a domestic garage on Tullow Road.
The red CASTLEGARDEN mower was taken between Monday May 23 and Monday June 6. Anyone who is offered this mower for sale or who has any other information in relation to this incident contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620.
Gardaí are investigating a break in at an office just outside Ardattin on the Clonegal Road. A window was forced open and a Lenova laptop was taken.
The incident occurred between 3.30pm on Friday and 7am on Tuesday.
Anyone with any information or who might have noticed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Gardaí at Ballon or Tullow.
