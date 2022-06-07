Rates of childcare costs per county revealed - where does Carlow sit?

A countrywide survey on childcare costs was recently carried out by Newstalk
Parents pay an average of €€660 a month for childcare in Carlow, a survey of nationwide costs has found.
Dublin was the highest with a staggering average of €1,276, followed by counties Wicklow, with charges of €928 a month and Cork, where prices stand at €857 a month.
The national monthly average cost is €746.
A similar nationwide survey carried out by Newstalk found that these three counties were also the most expensive places for childcare in 2018
Overall, 10 of the 26 counties surveyed recently saw an increase in prices, while costs actually decreased in 16 counties.
Dublin saw a 20% increase since the last survey.
Of the 10 places with the most affordable rates - all of these have seen a reduction in prices since 2018.
Longford remains the cheapest county for creches - with an average cost of €613 per month.
It is followed by Monaghan, Leitrim and Roscommon, where parents are spending less than €655 per month.
The full childcare charges by county are:
1 Dublin €1,276, 2 Wicklow €928, 3 Cork €857, 4 Kildare €844, 5 Meath €841, 6 Westmeath €786, 7 Kerry €781, 8 Offaly €766, 9 Tipperary €744, 10 Sligo €733, 11 Cavan €733, 12 Louth €715, 13 Galway €713, 14 Limerick €707, 15 Waterford €707, 16 Donegal €700, 17 Laois €693, 18 Wexford €687, 19 Mayo €683, 20 Kilkenny €680, 21 Carlow €660, 22 Clare €653, 23 Roscommon €652, 24 Leitrim €627, 25 Monaghan €620, 26 Longford €613.
