CARLOW WEATHER: Heavy downpours expected today with localised flooding possible
Showers will be widespread across the province today. Many will be heavy with localised thundery downpours possibly leading to spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate easterly winds.
There will be further showers or longer spells of rain tonight. Lowest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees with light to moderate east to northeast breezes.
Widespread showers today, many heavy with isolated thunderstorms possible. ⛈️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 7, 2022
Localised downpours may lead to spot flooding. ☔️⚠️
Highs of 17 to 20°C with moderate easterly breezes, breezier along the south coast. pic.twitter.com/eOH6A0TOrW
Pollen Forecast
Low on Wednesday and Thursday.
