CARLOW WEATHER: Dry and cloudy with sunny spells expected today
Some sunny spells but mostly cloudy for the rest of today in light southwest to west or variable breezes. It will be dry apart from a few isolated light showers.
Continuing largely dry tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Again, there may be a few isolated light showers. Mild with temperatures dipping to between 8 and 12 Celsius in light variable breezes. Isolated mist patches will form towards morning.
Dry for many today with a good deal of cloud, best of sunny spells in the east and south ⛅️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 20, 2022
There will be light rain at times in the west and northwest ️
️Humid with highs of 16 to 19°C. pic.twitter.com/a4WwJoglis
Pollen Forecast
Low on Tuesday and Wednesday.
