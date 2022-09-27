CARLOW WEATHER: Cloudy with scattered showers expected today
Starting cloudy and dry but outbreaks of rain or drizzle will develop across much of Leinster through the morning and afternoon, with driest conditions in the northeast.
Cool and breezy with a moderate to fresh northwesterly wind and highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.
Any patchy rain or drizzle will clear southwards early in the night, leaving clear spells and scattered showers. Moderate to fresh northwesterly winds will ease light by morning and lowest temperatures will range between 5 and 8 degrees.
Outbreaks of rain & drizzle will extend across Connacht, Munster & parts of Leinster this morning & will turn a bit heavier in the afternoon️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 27, 2022
Drier in the northeast with scattered showers & occasional sunny periods️
Breezy with a moderate to fresh west to northwest wind️ pic.twitter.com/vc78o9qtpX
Pollen Forecast
Low on Monday and Tuesday.
Séamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development / John Shortall County Librarian / Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.