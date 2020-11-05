The Late Late Show's Taking Care of Business special to air this Friday on RTÉ One

In October, Ryan Tubridy issued an impassioned call-out for local small-to-medium sized Irish businesses to get in touch and be in with a chance to have their company showcased on a very special edition of The Late Late Show.

This Friday, as Ireland heads into week three of Level 5 lockdown restrictions, The Late Late Show will be dedicated to promoting Irish businesses across various sectors who have had to close their doors and adapt accordingly to survive.

Throughout the show, Irish companies will be showcasing their wares and demonstrating their tenacity and resourcefulness in the face of some of the toughest times in the history of their businesses. The spirit of Irish entrepreneurship will be well and truly on display.

Beyond retail, The Late Late Show will also be highlighting the challenges in the entertainment and music industries.

Singer Niall Horan will speak to Ryan Tudridy about how the music industry has been affected by Covid shutdowns and what measures are being taken to keep it afloat. Deirdre O'Kane, comedian and TV presenter, will discuss changes in the comedy scene, and new challenges she and other Irish entertainers are facing.

Experts in specific fields including Diarmuid Gavin, Anna Geary, Kevin Dundon and Roisin Murphy will showcase some of their favourite businesses from the worlds of outdoor and gardening, sports and fitness, food and beverages, and homeware.

"It takes a lot of guts to start up a business in this country, but it takes even more backbone to keep it alive in the face of a pandemic, and that's what this Friday's Late Late Show is all about," said Ryan Tubridy.

"We are celebrating the local heroism of people who are making hampers for Christmas, or candles for local shops, people who are suppliers in their towns and villages. These are the unsung warriors who keep Irish towns and villages alive in a way that hasn't been recognised enough. That ends on Friday night. We are going to celebrate them, thank them and hopefully we are going help to keep them afloat in these difficult times.

"Friday night is also meant as a nod of respect to local businesses around the country, and to encourage all of our friends watching to shop local, buy Irish, and keep our friends and neighbours in business," Ryan Tubridy added.

Thousands of companies contacted The Late Late Show ahead of Friday night, and they will all be invited to have their company featured on an upcoming online Late Late Show business directory.

All of this, plus more on The Late Late Show this Friday at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.