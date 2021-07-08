Live Sport on TV this weekend

THURSDAY, JULY 8
GOLF
SCOTTISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, FROM 8AM
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 12
TG4, EUROSPORT 1, 12.10PM
TENNIS
WIMBLEDON 2021
BBC2, 12.30PM
GOLF
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
HORSE RACING
FROM NEWMARKET
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 1.30PM
FRIDAY, JULY 9
GOLF
SCOTTISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 8AM
TENNIS
WIMBLEDON 2021
BBC2, 12.30PM
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 13
TG4, EUROSPORT 1, 1PM
HORSE RACING
FROM NEWMARKET
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 1.30PM
GOLF
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
SATURDAY, JULY 10
TENNIS
WIMBLEDON 2021
BBC2, 11AM
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 14
TG4, 12 NOON
GOLF
SCOTTISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 9AM
RUGBY
IRELAND V USA
RTE2, 6.30PM
SUNDAY, JULY 11
UFC
POIRIER V MCGREGOR
SKY BOX OFFICE, 2AM
TENNIS
WIMBLEDON 2021
BBC2, 11AM
GOLF
SCOTTISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
SOCCER
EURO 2020 FINAL
RTE2, BBC1, UTV, 7PM
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 15
TG4, EUROSPORT1, 11AM
