Live Sport on TV this weekend

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

THURSDAY, JULY 8

GOLF
SCOTTISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, FROM 8AM

CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 12
TG4, EUROSPORT 1, 12.10PM

TENNIS
WIMBLEDON 2021
BBC2, 12.30PM

GOLF
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 8PM

HORSE RACING
FROM NEWMARKET
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 1.30PM

FRIDAY, JULY 9

GOLF
SCOTTISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 8AM

TENNIS
WIMBLEDON 2021
BBC2, 12.30PM

CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 13
TG4, EUROSPORT 1, 1PM

HORSE RACING
FROM NEWMARKET
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 1.30PM

GOLF
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 8PM

SATURDAY, JULY 10

TENNIS
WIMBLEDON 2021
BBC2, 11AM

CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 14
TG4, 12 NOON

GOLF
SCOTTISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 9AM

RUGBY
IRELAND V USA
RTE2, 6.30PM

SUNDAY, JULY 11

UFC
POIRIER V MCGREGOR
SKY BOX OFFICE, 2AM

TENNIS
WIMBLEDON 2021
BBC2, 11AM

GOLF
SCOTTISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON

SOCCER
EURO 2020 FINAL
RTE2, BBC1, UTV, 7PM

CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 15
TG4, EUROSPORT1, 11AM

