Calling all music lovers! Free live music festival in Carlow

A brand new live music festival has hit Carlow.
Carlow Live and Local, launched on Friday September 3rd and runs until Sunday 26th, will feature local and big name acts from all across the county.
Jack L, Jerry Fish, Orla Fallon, Beef Supreme and Eric de Buitléir are just some of the acts you can see for free at The Visual in Carlow town.
The festival is funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and presented in partnership with Visual Carlow.
Tickets to all events are free but limited, so book yours now!
For more information on dates, artists and events Click Here
