05 May 2022

'Stand up for Pride' with a night of comedy in Carlow

'Stand up for Pride' with a night of comedy in Carlow

Don't miss an unforgettable night this Friday in Carlow

Lili Lonergan

05 May 2022 5:06 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Looking for a laugh for an amazing cause this Friday night?

Scraggs Alley on Tullow St in Carlow has some of Ireland's finest stand up comedians and performers bringing you laughter and entertainment all in the name pride.

Get ready for a wild night hosted by local comedian Shannon Basso Gaule, Shannon has recently returned from New Zealand, where he was awarded Best Newcomer by the Comedy Guild in 2020 and was a finalist in Galways's Show me the Funny comedy competition in 2022.

Top tier performers such as Simon O'Keefe, Sinead Walsh and alternative horror and glam rock drag queen with a penchant for tacky glamour and all things dark-sided Lavender, will grace the stage to bring you a night of laughs you're unlikely to forget along with some great prizes up for grabs, and so much more.  

Tickers are just €10 so make sure to book here now to avoid disappointment.

