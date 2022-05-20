Carlow schools share details of projects they have been doing as part of Creative Schools programme

The Arts Council have flagged today that schools have just two weeks left to submit their application for the Creative Schools 2022/ 2023 Programme.

Designed to provide opportunities for children and young people to build their artistic and creative skills, the Creative Schools Programme supports Primary and Post-Primary schools and Youthreach centres across Ireland to put arts and creativity at the heart of children’s and young people’s lives.

Key supports offered by the programme include specialist support and advice from an assigned Creative Associate, training and networking, and funding to implement Creative Schools Plans.

A number of schools in Carlow have already been part of the Creative Schools programme. They include:

St Laserians Special School, Carlow.

One senior 1 class pupil spoke of their experience saying “We love paint and making shapes. We enjoyed Mary showing us how to make different prints”.

Ballon N.s., Ballon joined in 2020.

The whole school has been engaged in a variety of artforms. Comic Book artist Column Kavanagh was in residence working with 1st, 2nd, 5th and 6th class.

The whole school also worked with ceramicist Christien Van Busel on an outdoor ceramic installation based on Carnival of the Animal. The school have invested in baking equipment to support baking activity in the school and the after school knitting group has some new materials to keep them busy.

Music Generation have also been working with 3rd and 4th class throughout.

The deadline to apply for funding & support under the @artscouncil_ie Creative Schools Programme is approaching. This initiative builds creative abilities and art evaluation skills.



Final day: 5:30pm, Thurs 2 Junehttps://t.co/ep3KXxROiH pic.twitter.com/aavW4VRgs2 — INTO (Irish National Teachers' Organisation) (@INTOnews) May 20, 2022

The Creative Schools initiative has been very well received since its inception in 2018, with more than 90% of participating schools recommending the programme.

Each school taking part receives a grant and works with a Creative Associate who use their practical experience in supporting them to develop and implement their own unique Creative School Plan.

This is a two-year guided journey in which children and young people’s involvement in planning, decision-making and reflection is central. The programme offers a real opportunity for school communities to explore what creativity means to them, and how participation in the arts can support their schools’ learning and development priorities.

Participation empowers children and young people to develop, implement and evaluate arts and creative activity throughout their schools/centres and stimulate additional ways of working which reinforce the impact of creativity on children and young people’s learning, development and well-being.

All Department of Education-recognised schools and Youthreach centres interested in joining the programme in September 2022 are invited to apply to the Arts Council.

The final deadline for receipt of applications is 17.30pm on Thursday June 2, 2022.