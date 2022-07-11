Public Information Session planned for Vision Rathvilly 2040 project

A public information session about the Vision Rathvilly 2040 project will be held on Wednesday July 20, 2022 at 7pm in St. Patricks Church , Rathvilly.

The purpose of the Public Information Session is to inform members of the public about the Vision Rathvilly 2040 project and how they can become involved.

Vision Rathvilly 2040 is a collaborative development process which aims to create a vision for the development of Rathvilly as a significant hub which services the visiting and living population of Rathvilly and its significant rural catchment in County Carlow and its surrounding Counties.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue speaking about the project said:

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the community in Rathvilly and I’d encourage all to become involved in this process and help shape the future projects for Rathvilly”.

“I’m delighted with the support from the Rural Regeneration & Development Fund to assist us to get the project to planning ready stage, but we now require the entire community to get behind this process to ensure that we prepared a shared vision”.

Speaking about the project, Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development & Enterprise said:

“Over the coming months Carlow County Council with support from the Rural Regeneration & Development Fund and in partnership with the community, agencies and key stakeholders will develop a Village Regeneration Project in Rathvilly.

“It is envisaged that the regeneration and development process will include a suite of public realm interventions framed by a masterplan that will be designed to not only transform the physical environment but also to re-establish social purpose and commercial function to under-utilised and redundant public spaces and places of both prominence and scale.

“As part of this process the Vision Rathvilly 2040 Team will develop to full planning a flagship development of a Multi-Purpose Hub in a Former Primary School Premises which will provide a Social, Cultural, Economic and Community Hub for the Village”.

“I’d encourage anybody who wants to hear about the process and how they get involved to attend. We look forward to meeting members of the community on 20th July 2022”.