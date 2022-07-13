Samaritans are coming to Carlow - Volunteers needed!

As part of Talk To Us month branches across Ireland will mark Samaritans awareness day on Sunday July 24, one of the most important days in the charity’s calender, to help spread the message that volunteers are available to listen to anyone who is struggling -24 hours a day 7 days a week.

Samaritans Walk To Carlow

23rd July as part of our Awareness campaign join us along the Barrow between Graiguenamanagh and Carlow follow us on social media for updates as we walk @KK_CW_Sams @kclr96fm @KilkennyCLG @CRKC1 pic.twitter.com/bkFi7UgUE2 July 11, 2022

Walk With Us

Samaritans are walking from Graiguenamanagh to Carlow town on July 23 as part of our Talk To Us campaign and to highlight the expansion of our branch with the establishment of a new hub in Carlow with Carlow volunteers planned for early next year.

This will help us to provide our listening service for people that need to talk.

We invite anyone that is interested in becoming a volunteer or supporting this initiative to come along on Saturday 23 at 3.30pm to Milford and walk with us along the Barrow, we want to be there 24/7 for anyone that is struggling we need volunteers please help make this a reality join us for the walk.