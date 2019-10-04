POLL RESULTS: Carlow Live readers! The best breakfast roll in Carlow can be bought at...

Over 1,000 of you have voted for the shop/café or restaurant which boasts the best breakfast roll in Carlow and now it's time to reveal the winner.

This shop has already claimed the crown of "Best 99 in Carlow" and now they've picked up the gong of "Best Breakfast Roll in Carlow" with a whopping 41% of the public votes.

Drum roll please...and the winner of the "Best Breakfast Roll in Carlow" is:

Doyle's Royal Oak Store

Congratulations to Doyle's again, you've got the best breakfast roll in Carlow, according to Carlow Live readers.

It was a hard fought contest, as Kevin Nolan's Mace, Tullow was a close second with 38% of the public vote.

In third was Hannon's Centra on the O'Brien Road with 5% of the vote and Raths Londis Plus, Pollerton Road, which also had 5% of the vote.