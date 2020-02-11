VOTE RESULT: Carlow's Snapshots gets underway with amazing prizes to be won!
The first photos have been chosen for the grand final by the public!
Have you sent in your pictures?
Muireann (Ayres) Walsh playing a trick on her aunt Ursula Doyle pretending they had found a kidnapped child. Murieann said: "Imagine getting a pic like that developed these days the Gardaí would be called..."
This is a picture taken 30 years of Kathrina Coakley and her father, Des. Katherine said: "Daddy is a keen golfer and a member of Carlow Golf Club and the first person in Carlow to play off scratch. This is him showing off his prizes. Me, I'm just loving my boats."
This photo was taken 23 years ago. The little girl is Nicole Whyte. Their wellies are on the wrong feet and of course, there's a Bosco jumper involved. The photo was taken in Kerry at Nicole's grandfather's house in Listowel.
This is a picture of Angela Corcoran and her sister, Amy. It was taken in 1985. Angela said: "I think we were wearing PJs made from sheets."
Carlow's Snapshots got underway recently with amazing prizes on offer and below are the results of the first poll.
As part of the Snapshots competition, we are asking readers to vote for their favourite image of the week.
Two winners (in this case three) will go forward every week, taking the readers' images into the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.
THE PERSON WHO SENDS IN THE WINNING PHOTO WILL GET:
• Sherry Fitz McDermott - €100 One4All voucher
• Empower Fitness - €100 voucher (3 months membership)
• Hickson's Centra - €100 voucher
• Thrive Café - €100 voucher
• Dooley Motors - €100 voucher for a car valet
• Bridge Cabs Carlow - €100 La Boheme
BELOW ARE THE RESULTS OF THE FIRST POLL!
*******************************************
Congratulations to the poll winners:
Kathrina Coakley
Muireann (Ayres) Walsh
Nicole Whyte
They are all into the grand final! Carlow Live will hold another poll later this week!
We have all become used to scrolling through the galleries of photos on our smartphones but what about those much-loved print photographs stashed away in the attic, in a box under the bed or in that “miscellaneous” drawer in the kitchen?
Are they destined to be forgotten forever in the digital age?
Well, it's time to dig them out and show them some love.
We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us. Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you.
It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap - we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy "look at the state of my hair" debs photos!
Send your pictures to news@carlowlive.ie or contact us on Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on