05/10/2021

POLL: Are you in favour of a four-day work week?

POLL: Are you in favour of a four-day work week?

Are you in favour of a four-day work week?

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

In favour

Not in favour

The Joint Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment will meet tomorrow, Wednesday, October 6th, to discuss the campaign for the introduction of a four-day working week.

The four-day work week which has already been implemented, with overwhelming success, in countries such as Iceland and Denmark promotes a better work-life balance with employees working longer days to make up for a third day off.

The meeting will have representatives from Four Day Week Ireland (4DWI) and the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC).

Ahead of the meeting, Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Maurice Quinlivan said: “The concept of a four-day working week has been gaining support here in Ireland and across the world in recent years, whereby a four-day week would become the new ‘default’ work arrangement across the economy.

Supporters of the proposal believe that a four-day week can be good for business, as well as for workers, families, and the environment, without a loss of pay or productivity.

Do you feel the Irish could benefit from a four-day work week or do you think it should stay the way it is? Have your say in our poll above.

