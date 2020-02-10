WATCH: 'I'm just gutted for him,' Cllr Brian O'Donoghue devastated as Pat Deering loses seat

'Represented Carlow and did his best for the country as well as the county...'

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

"I'm just gutted for him," said Cllr Brian O'Donoghue after he was left devastated as Fine Gael's Pat Deering lost his seat in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency. 

Read also: UPDATE: Fine Gael's Pat Deering has lost his seat in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency

The Fine Gael candidate was eliminated in the seventh count with 7,143 votes on Monday morning. 

Pat, a farmer from Rathvilly, was first elected in 2011 and played key roles in Government - including being chairperson of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and Marine.