WATCH: 'I'm just gutted for him,' Cllr Brian O'Donoghue devastated as Pat Deering loses seat
'Represented Carlow and did his best for the country as well as the county...'
"I'm just gutted for him," said Cllr Brian O'Donoghue after he was left devastated as Fine Gael's Pat Deering lost his seat in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency.
The Fine Gael candidate was eliminated in the seventh count with 7,143 votes on Monday morning.
Pat, a farmer from Rathvilly, was first elected in 2011 and played key roles in Government - including being chairperson of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and Marine.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on