WATCH: Business releases absolutely brilliant Christmas advert

Gill Chimney Services, based in Tullamore, Offaly is one of the first local businesses to release their regular Christmas advert.

The ad shows Santa returning to the North Pole from his annual delivery of gifts covered in chimney soot. He is given his marching orders out of the house by Mrs Claus in 2001, 2002 and 2003.

But everything changes in 2004, the year Gill Chimney Services started up in business. The clip shows Darren Gill cleaning chimneys locally, making sure they are ready for Santa.

The light-hearted clip was published late last month. You can watch it above.