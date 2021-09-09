WATCH: Teaser for Ian Bailey interview - "They think I'm interviewing a violent killer"

An interview with self-confessed murder suspect Ian Bailey will air on Monday night.

News anchor Colette Fitzpatrick will sit down with the former journalist, who was convicted by the French justice system in 2019 for the murder of Sophie Toscan de Plantier.

Mrs Toscan de Plantier was killed in Cork twenty five years ago and the tragedy has remained in public consciousness since.

Her son, Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud, recently made an appeal on RTE's Late Late Show for any information on his mother's murder.

Speaking on the show he said, "Please, for you, for me, for my mother, for the justice, for all the women in this country, please call me, please email me."

Bailey believes the plea for information was directed at him and said it was "deeply sad".

Bailey was convicted of Sophie's murder in absentia by the French courts and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He has avoided extradition to France.

‘Ian Bailey: The Big Interview’ airs at 9pm on Virgin Media One on Monday September 13th.