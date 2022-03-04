Search

05 Mar 2022

Carlow woman convicted for failing to safeguard the health and welfare of a dog

Lili Lonergan

04 Mar 2022 5:54 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A Carlow woman was convicted this week for failing to safeguard the health and welfare of a dog and failing to provide it with sufficient food and water, contrary to the Animal Health and Welfare Act (AHWA) 2013.

Judge Catherine Carthy fined Christine Byrne a total of €550 and ordered that she pay €140 in ISPCA costs.

ISPCA Animal Welfare Inspector Fiona Conlon visited a property at Shroughan Close in Tullow, Co Carlow in October 2020 and discovered a 14 year old Yorkshire terrier dog, named Scooby, in a kennel at the rear of the garden.

Scooby was found to be filthy and his coat was severely matted. The kennel area was found to be extremely dirty, covered with faecal matter and with rotting apples strewn around.

Drinking water found in a bucket was green and his bedding in the kennel was soaking wet and heavy to lift up.

The defendant told Inspector Conlon that the dog was not in great condition but was not a nice dog. The woman said that she had Scooby from when he was a pup but was unable to bring him to a groomer, as she was under a lot of pressure.

The defendant surrendered Scooby to the care of the ISPCA and he was taken to a veterinary practitioner for an urgent examination. The dog was found to be underweight with a low body score of two. The extremely badly matted fur was causing him undue discomfort and stress so he was immediately sedated and shaved.

ISPCA Inspector Fiona Conlon said: 

“The dog’s owner failed to maintain basic standards to safeguard Scooby’s health and welfare. When Scooby arrived at the ISPCA, he received the care and attention he desperately needed, gaining weight over time and was successfully rehomed. 

“Sadly Scooby has since passed away due to old age, but it is satisfying to know that he lived out his last year in happiness and comfort”.

There will be many more neglected animals who will need to be rescued and our frontline work is in need more than ever. If you would like to help the ISPCA continue this vital work, rescuing Ireland’s most vulnerable animals, please if you can, make a kind donation here to help the animals that are suffering now.

The ISPCA encourages members of the public to report any animal welfare concerns to the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline online here or by calling us on 0818 515 515 or emailing helpline@ispca.ie.

