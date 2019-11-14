GALLERY: Check out the pictures after shop sells €700,000 worth of winning Lotto tickets

There have been great celebrations at a Carlow shop after it sold Lotto tickets worth a combined €700,000 within a matter of days.

The store that sold the winning €500,000 Euromillions ticket was O'Toole's Service Station in Tullow – who only sold a winning €200,000 scratch card prize in the last few days.

Owner of the winning O’Tooles's Service Station in Tullow, Joe O’Toole, spoke of his delight at selling two top prize National Lottery tickets worth a combined €700,000 within a matter of days.

"We're just absolutely flabbergasted in the shop and the excitement in the town is absolutely indescribable! Only Tuesday, I was speaking to the National Lottery about the winning scratch card worth €200,000 which was sold in the recently and late Tuesday night, I got another phone call from the National Lottery to confirm this latest win.

"I’m still in a state of disbelief, I mean, what are the chances of selling two top prize winning National Lottery tickets in a small country store within a matter of days? It’s just brilliant."

Check out the pictures from the celebrations above!