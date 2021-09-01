Eir seek planning permission for 18 metre structure in Carlow village
Eir is seeking planning permission for a new telecommunications support structure in the village of Rathvilly.
It's to include an 18 metre structure carrying antennas, a dish and associated equipment and fencing.
The proposed development will reportedly provide high speed wireless broadband coverage to the area if permission is granted.
The application was submitted to Carlow County Council yesterday with a decision expected by the end of October.
