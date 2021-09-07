ALERT: Gardaí issue appeal for puppy stolen from Carlow home

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information about a puppy who was stolen in Carlow today, Tuesday.
The puppy, named Sky, is a liver and white springer spaniel who was stolen from outside her home this morning just outside Tullow.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí on 059 9136620.
