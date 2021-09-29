Search

29/09/2021

'Incredibly rewarding', IT Carlow welcomes €1m award for Certificate in Family Caring

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

IT Carlow has been awarded €1million to support family carers across Ireland for the development and nationwide delivery of a Certificate in Family Caring in partnership with Family Carers Ireland (FCI) in recognition of the programme's support for carers.

The certificate programme that has provided family carers the skills they need to safely and confidently care for a loved one at home, was developed in 2018.

The programme gave learners a renewed confidence within themselves, their skills and knowledge with 94 per cent of the 162 students entering thirl-level education for the first time.

The local institution of technology is one of five colleges across the country to get the performance funding from Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, following the submission of a case study detailing the impact of the certificate on participants.

Head of Faculty of Lifelong Learning, Dr. Joseph Collins welcomed the HEA funding saying:

“This award of €1million Government funding is testament to the dedication and incredible work undertaken by our Faculty of Lifelong Learning and its commitment to providing undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for social and community benefit.

"This is truly transformative education at its best and here at IT Carlow the Faculty of Lifelong Learning is creating and embracing a culture of lifelong learning that transforms our society and enables people to participate fully in the workforce, in their homes, in their communities and in the wider society”.

Head of Communications for Family Carers Ireland Catherine Cox said:

“Working in partnership with IT Carlow in developing and delivering a certificate specifically for family carers has been incredibly rewarding. The Certificate in Family Caring acknowledges and, most importantly, accredits both the life experience and care skills that family carers have developed over their time caring for loved ones at home.

"Feedback from family carers who have participated in the training to date has been incredibly positive and includes comments such as,“I learned so much about myself, my abilities, my strengths and weaknesses. It gave me so much more than learning and knowledge, it gave me a sense of who I am again”.  Another family carer who participated told us “I have realised now how resilient I am and how I was always putting my needs last – but that has changed.””

Commenting on the funding, Minister Simon Harris said:

“I would like to congratulate the successful institutions on submitting high-quality case studies that provide us with a snapshot of some of the exciting and innovative initiatives ongoing in higher education.

He adds “The institutions receiving awards are clearly making a positive and significant impact on Irish society, in areas such as inclusion and gender equality, leadership and sustainability, and are helping create an Ireland that is progressive, and one in which every person has the same opportunities to reach their potential.”

